First Quadrant L P CA Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

