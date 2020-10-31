First Quadrant L P CA Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

