First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

