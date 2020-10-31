First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $104,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

