First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after buying an additional 191,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after buying an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,834,000 after buying an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $170.39 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $194.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

