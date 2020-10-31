First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

