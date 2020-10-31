First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MO stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
