First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

