First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

