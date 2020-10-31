First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,961 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $24.67 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

