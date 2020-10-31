First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,434 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

