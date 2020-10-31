First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

MTD stock opened at $997.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.15 and a 200-day moving average of $870.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,078.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

