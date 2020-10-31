First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

