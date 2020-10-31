First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.