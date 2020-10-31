First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 1,834 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after buying an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

