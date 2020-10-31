First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 104,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.04.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.