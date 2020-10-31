First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

