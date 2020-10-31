First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

