First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

