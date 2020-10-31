First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

