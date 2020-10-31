First Quadrant L P CA Sells 10,993 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

