First Quadrant L P CA Sells 11,069 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

