First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,495 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $47.50 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

