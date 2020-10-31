First Quadrant L P CA Sells 15,155 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

