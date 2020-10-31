First Quadrant L P CA Sells 16,607 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.34% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares in the last quarter.

DJP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

