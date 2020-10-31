First Quadrant L P CA Sells 20,300 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The AES were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in The AES by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 254.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The AES by 14.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $11,871,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The AES by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

