First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,052 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

