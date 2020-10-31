First Quadrant L P CA Sells 23,735 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.17% of PlayAGS worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13). The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

