First Quadrant L P CA Sells 23,921 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

