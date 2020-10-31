First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,037 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 384,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

