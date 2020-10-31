First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,584 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

