First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,996 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.