First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,023 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in NiSource by 1.4% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NI stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

