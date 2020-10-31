First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,462 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 196.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 60.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

