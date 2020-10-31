First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,686 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Discovery by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Discovery by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 857,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.32 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

