First Quadrant L P CA Sells 50,777 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,777 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.