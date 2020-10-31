First Quadrant L P CA Sells 525 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Anthem by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.25 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

