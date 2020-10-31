First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,749 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.07% of American Public Education worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,547.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Insiders sold a total of 60,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,616 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

