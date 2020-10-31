First Quadrant L P CA Sells 6,498 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $3,275,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

