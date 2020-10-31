First Quadrant L P CA Sells 6,800 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.