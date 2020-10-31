First Quadrant L P CA Sells 7,633 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,642,000 after buying an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.