First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 832.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 112.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

Booking stock opened at $1,622.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,730.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,670.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.