First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.71% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RJI stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

