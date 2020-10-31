First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 465.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

