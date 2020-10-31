First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Adobe by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after acquiring an additional 280,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Adobe by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

