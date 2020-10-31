First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $561.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

