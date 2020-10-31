First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,677 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

