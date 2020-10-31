First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

