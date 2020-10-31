First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after buying an additional 873,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

