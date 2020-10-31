First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 801,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 102,302 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

