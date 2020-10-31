First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund accounts for about 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 1.67% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

